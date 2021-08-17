New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating Vandalism to local Vehicles

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a rash of vandalism to the exterior of

vehicles. Police say it has received reports of incidents in the Elm Street, Abercrombie Road and Lavinia Street areas. The damage occurred sometime early Sunday morning.

In all, police received 14 complaints of vehicles being scratched, causing significant and costly damage.

Similar vandalism to vehicles occurred in late June, where 27 vehicles were damaged.

Police are asking the public to check camera footage, dash cams, photos and other video devices that may assist investigators in solving this crime.

If you have any information about this incident, contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.