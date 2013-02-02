New Glasgow Regional Police issues warrant for the Arrest of a Woman in Connection with an Attempted Murder Investigation

New Glasgow Regional Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of a woman in relation to an attempted murder investigation following an incident on Washington Street, New Glasgow, on February 16.

Angela Lynn Taylor, 48, who may be residing in Pictou County, faces a number of charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police made several attempts to locate Taylor and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts or any information that may assist investigators, is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.