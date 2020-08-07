New Glasgow Regional Police Lay Charges After Children Were Left Unattended in a Car

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 60-year-old woman with four counts of Abandoning a Child.

The charges are in connection with an incident last Wednesday, July 29th. Police responded to a distress call that four young children were left unattended in a car at the New Glasgow Walmart parking lot. Some windows in the car were down. It was a hot and humid day.

Emergency Health Services personnel transported all four children to the Aberdeen Hospital as a precaution. They were later released.

The children ranged in age from one to 9 years of age, three girls and one boy.

The 60-year-old woman charged in the case has been released and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.