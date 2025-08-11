New Glasgow Regional Police lay charges following Reports of an Individual jumping from the George Street Bridge into the East River

New Glasgow Regional Police have laid charges on a 36-year-old Pictou County man after an individual jumped from the George Street Bridge into the East River.

Police say the incident happened just over a week ago, around 12:45 a-m on Sunday, August 3rd. Officers and New Glasgow Fire Rescue were called to the scene. Police found the man a short time later. Police say through its investigation, officers concluded the man was under the influence of alcohol. Police allege during the arrest, the male resisted and assaulted one of the officers.

Matthew Angus MacGillivray has been charged with Public Intoxication under the Liquor Control Act, as well as Resisting Arrest and Assaulting a Police Officer.

MacGillivray was released from Police custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on October 27th.