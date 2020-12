New Glasgow Police say no one was hurt in a three car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of

George and Arichimedes Streets. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m., involving a Chevrolet Cobalt, Honda Fit and Honda CRV.

Damage to all vehicles was extensive, and all cars had to be towed from the scene.

A 59-year-old Pictou County man has been charged with Driving While Revoked. Police are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the collision