New Glasgow Regional Police Lay Charges in Connection Thefts at Pictou County Ribfest

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 56-year-old man in connection to thefts that occurred at a recent community event in the town.

On Sunday, Police received a report that several vendors from the Pictou County Ribfest were victims of thefts. Equipment, food and other items were stolen from eight vendors. Some items were recovered.

Police say the man charged in the case faces eight counts of Theft under $5,000. He has been released on an undertaking. He will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on November 6th.

Police are continuing to investigate