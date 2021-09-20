New Glasgow Regional Police lay Charges in connection with a Weekend Break-in

New Glasgow Regional Police say two 16-year-old male youths have been charged in connection with a break-in at the Vapour Trail on Provost Street in New Glasgow. Police say thieves got into the business around 3 a.m. Sunday morning by smashing the glass and damaging the door.

Police were alerted of the incident immediately and arrested the two youths.

Hundreds of dollars of product were stolen.

Both youths were released on strict conditions and are to appear in court at a later date. Police continue to investigate other possible suspects involved in the break-in.

If you have any information on the incident, call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.