New Glasgow Regional Police lay charges under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts

New Glasgow Regional Police say charges of failing to follow public health orders have been laid in connection with three incidents at the start of the long weekend.

Police say at 10:15 Friday morning, officers were contacted about a suspicious vehicle on Brother Street. Police allege the driver was travelling from Antigonish County for non-essential business. A 35-year-old man was charged under the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with an order that all persons are restricted to travel within their own municipality. The man was fined $697.50.

At around one o’clock Friday afternoon, police were called to a verbal altercation on Westville Road. Police say an investigation concluded two persons were travelling from Hants County for non-essential business. A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were also charged under the Emergency Management Act and fined $697.50 each.

Shortly before 6 o’clock on Friday evening, police were dispatched to a local motel on East River Road on a report of a social gathering. Two women, aged 35 and 26 and a 34-year-old man were charged under the Health Protection Act for failing to Limit Social Gatherings to a Household. Each were fined $2,422.