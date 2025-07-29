New Glasgow Regional Police Lay Charges Stemming from a Report of a Stolen Car

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 37-year-old Pictou County man on multiple counts in connection with a stolen car.

At approximately 4:20 on Saturday afternoon, an off-duty police officer spotted a car that was previously reported stolen a couple of days earlier parked in the driveway of a home on Aberdeen Avenue.

With assistance from Stellarton Police and the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit, officers obtained a search warrant to enter the home. A suspect was arrested without incident.

David Allen Lemmon has been charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Prohibited, four counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order Conditions and two counts of Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

Lemmon has been remanded into custody.

New Glasgow Regional Police are continuing to investigate.