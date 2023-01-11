New Glasgow Regional Police Lay Child Poronography Charges

Earlier this week, the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a Martin Avenue residence in the town.

The search warrant was the result of a lengthy child pornography investigation. During the search, police seized several items, including a cell phone and laptop.

As a result, a 16-year-old male from Pictou County was arrested at the residence and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, and Distribution of Child Pornography. He was held in custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on February 21.

The investigation is continuing.