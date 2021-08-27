New Glasgow Regional Police lay Drug Charges following a Traffic Stop

A traffic stop Thursday morning by New Glasgow Regional Police has led to a drug seizure.

Officers pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu at 8:20 a.m. on Westville Road in the town for a motor vehicle violation.

Police say a further investigation led to the seizure of Methamphetamine, Marijuana and drug paraphernalia from the car.

A 38-year-old Pictou County woman is charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, as well as offences under the Cannabis Control Act and Motor Vehicle Act.

A 29-year-old Pictou County man is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Both were released from custody with strict conditions and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on November 8th.