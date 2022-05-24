New Glasgow Regional Police lay Drug-Related Charges

What began as a routine traffic stop by New Glasgow Regional Police has led to drug-related charges.

Police say early Friday evening, an officer pulled over a car on George Street for a motor vehicle violation. Police say during the stop, drugs were found in the car and seized. The driver was arrested without incident.

A 29-year-old man has been charged Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The man will appear in court on the charges in Pictou in August