New Glasgow Regional Police say officers have arrested a 45-year-old man after a 2013 Ford Focus was stolen from a business on Merigomish Road. Police say the arrest was made Monday afternoon on Marsh Street. The car was stolen on Saturday, it was recovered Monday in Stellarton.

Police say the man has been charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou this morning.