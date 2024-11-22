New Glasgow Regional Police Make Arrest after an Assault and Disturbance

New Glasgow Regional Police took a man into custody after a report of an assault and disturbance near the Cameron Avenue and Victoria Avenue Extension area of New Glasgow.

On November 20, at 5:37pm, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a report of an assault that took place at a residence on Cameron Avenue. The suspect left the residence before the police arrived. Immediately, police received a second report of a male who was naked causing a disturbance on Victoria Avenue Extension.

Police arrived and an altercation ensued between the suspect and police. The suspect fled the area, was immediately taken into custody on Victoria Avenue, and was transported to Hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing by the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit and charges are pending against the male.