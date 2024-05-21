New Glasgow Regional Police make arrest following the Evacuation of a Store over the Weekend

New Glasgow Regional Police have released more details about an arrest on Saturday in connection with an incident that led to the closure of a business on Westville Road.

Police say over the lunch hour on Saturday, officers received a report of a man with a knife at the store. Police immediately evacuated the business and Highland Square Mall. Police say officers later arrested a man without incident, and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic. Investigators say the man did not display a knife during the incident.

A 25-year-old male has been charged with theft under $5,000, Possession of Stolen Property, Failing to Comply with a Probation Order, and Resisting Arrest.

He was released on conditions and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.