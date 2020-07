A Pictou County man faces charges of assault and forcible confinement.

On Tuesday, July 14, New Glasgow Regional Police investigated a report of an assault and forcible confinement. The police investigation has identified 34-year-old Nicholas Paul White of Pictou County as the person responsible.

Police later issued a warrant for White’s arrest. After asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect, police are now reporting they have located and charged White.