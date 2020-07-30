New Glasgow Regional Police Respond to Call of Four Young Children Left Unattended in a Car Wednesday

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers responded to a distress call that four young children were left in a car at the Walmart parking lot unattended yesterday afternoon.

Emergency Health Services were also dispatched to the scene and transported all four children to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

The children ranged in age from one to nine years of age, three boys and a girl. They were left alone in a blue Volkswagen in the parking lot with some windows down.

Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says on a hot and humid day like Wednesday, the temperature inside a vehicle becomes extremely hot, extremely fast and deadly. He adds it only takes 20 minutes for the interior of a car to reach extreme temperatures, even on days that seem relatively mild.

New Glasgow Regional Police are continuing their investigation.