New Glasgow Regional Police Say a High-Risk Sex Offender is Living in the Area

The New Glasgow Regional Police is advising area residents that a high-risk sex offender is living in the Marsh Street area of the town.

57-year-old George Durling has been released after serving a two-year sentence for convictions of Distribution of Child Pornography, three counts of Print/and or Publishing Child Pornography, two counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order and Harassing Communication and Indecent Communication.

Police say Durling was known to text and call random phone numbers with sexually explicit content. The charges stem from incidents in the Truro and Maitland areas.

There are conditions attached to Durling’s release from custody, including that he must not be around children under 16 years of age, and he can’t visit a public park or a public swimming area where people under 16 are present. He also can’t be in a daycare, schoolground, playground or community centre. He is not allowed to obtain work, or become a volunteer that involves being in a position of trust. He also is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under 16 unless he is under the supervision of a person deemed appropriate by the court.