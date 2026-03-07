New Glasgow Regional Police say new Information Suggests a High Risk Offender has left the Area

New Glasgow Regional Police say they have received credible information indicating a high risk offender has left the area and believed to be currently outside the community.

This week, Police issued an alert that 43-year-old Matthew William Rozins has been released into the community under supervision. He has been convicted on a number of charges from Barrie, Ontario and Nova Scotia. He has also charged with other counts in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

Among the charges he has been convicted of are Sexual Assault, Assault, Trespassing at Night, Committing an Indecent Act, Criminal Harassment and Public Mischief.

As part of his release conditions, he is prohibited from being in the presence of persons under the age of 16, go to any public place where youth under 16 are present and is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Police say while the information suggests he is no longer present locally, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant. Officers will continue to monitor the situation and will work with partner law enforcement agencies as appropriate.