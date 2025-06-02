New Glasgow Regional Police Seek Help from Residents in a Robbery on Riverside Parkway

New Glasgow Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a robbery that occurred in the town on Riverside Parkway Sunday.

The robbery, reported shortly before 11 Sunday morning, involved a family and a group of persons in a motor vehicle.

Police say a van was driving southbound on Riverside Parkway while a family was walking northbound on the sidewalk. Investigators say a male driver stopped the van and asked for directions, and a female passenger in the rear seat suddenly grabbed the victim’s necklace from her neck and fled the scene.

Police obtained surveillance images of the van and have released them in hopes someone can identify them. The vehicle is described as a newer model silver coloured Toyota Sienna.

The male driver is described as heavy set, long dark beard with a left forearm tattoo.