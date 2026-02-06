New Glasgow Regional Police Seek Public’s Help in Connection with a Theft from a Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation Store

New Glasgow Regional Police are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation involving a theft from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, located at 610 East River Road, New Glasgow.

On December 2, 2025, police received a report that a suspect entered the store and stole more than $1,000 worth of alcohol. The suspect immediately fled the store following the theft.

As part of the investigation, police have released an image of the suspect leaving the store in hopes that a member of the public may be able to identify the individual.

Anyone with information related to this incident, or who may be able to identify the person responsible, is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips App. Crime Stoppers will also accept photos and video.