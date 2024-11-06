New Glasgow Regional Police Seek Public’s Help in locating Man wanted on Two Province Wide Arrest Warrants

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help on the whereabouts of a man wanted on two province-wide arrest warrants.
30-year-old Jessie Gordon Roy Lalonde from Pictou County is wanted and facing numerous theft charges.
Lalonde, who also identifies under the surname Taylor, is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with a slender build.
If you have any information, contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.