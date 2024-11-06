Listen Live

New Glasgow Regional Police Seek Public’s Help in locating Man wanted on Two Province Wide Arrest Warrants

Nov 6, 2024 | Local News

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help on the whereabouts of a man wanted on two province-wide arrest warrants.
30-year-old Jessie Gordon Roy Lalonde from Pictou County is wanted and facing numerous theft charges.

Photos of the suspect, that New Glasgow Regional Police are looking for, 30-year-old Jessie Gordon Roy Lalonde from Pictou County

Lalonde, who also identifies under the surname Taylor, is described as a Caucasian male, 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with a slender build.
If you have any information, contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.


