New Glasgow Regional Police seek Suspect in Connection With A Break and Enter

A warrant has been issued for a man wanted in relation to a break and enter.

At around 11:20 p.m. on July 8, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a complaint of a break and enter in progress at a residence on East River Road in New Glasgow. The homeowners reported being awoken to an unknown person inside their residence. The intruder had fled on foot when police arrived.

New Glasgow police identified Godfrey Charles Maloney of Pictou Landing as the person responsible for the break and enter. The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit charged Maloney with break and enter, mischief, and obstructing police and police obtained a warrant of arrest for Maloney’s arrest.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information on Maloney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902 752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

Police are advising people to call the authorities and cautions them not to confront Maloney.