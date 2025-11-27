New Glasgow Regional Police seek the Public’s Help in Solving an Investigation into a Fire at the Pioneer Trail Foot Bridge

New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s assistance to help solve an ongoing investigation in relation to an act of arson that occurred at the Pioneer Trail Foot Bridge in New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police received a report of a fire alarm at the Pizza Delight East River Road. Upon preliminary investigation, it was determined the fire was deliberately set. The incident occurred on Monday November 24 sometime between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The fire caused damage to the walking section of the bridge.

New Glasgow Fire Department and New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.

If anyone has any information or the person(s) responsible for this act of arson is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police by calling 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.