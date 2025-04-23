New Glasgow Regional Police seeking the Driver of a Truck involved in a Recent Collision at a Parking Lot on Atlantic Drive

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a collision in a parking lot on Atlantic Drive in the town.
Police say they received a call that a truck collided with a guard rail. Police say the truck then travelled down the parking lot embankment and fled the scene, causing property damage.
The incident occurred around 11:40 pm on Wednesday, April 10th.
Police are also seeking the public’s help in finding a car of interest that was in the area at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information on either vehicle is asked to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web time at www.crimestopers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.