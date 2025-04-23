Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

New Glasgow Regional Police seeking the Driver of a Truck involved in a Recent Collision at a Parking Lot on Atlantic Drive

Apr 23, 2025 | Local News

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a collision in a parking lot on Atlantic Drive in the town.
Police say they received a call that a truck collided with a guard rail. Police say the truck then travelled down the parking lot embankment and fled the scene, causing property damage.
The incident occurred around 11:40 pm on Wednesday, April 10th.

New Glasgow Regional Police photo of a truck involved in a crash on Atlantic Drive.

Police are also seeking the public’s help in finding a car of interest that was in the area at the time of the crash.

New Glasgow Regional Police photo of a car of interest they are looking for.

Anyone with information on either vehicle is asked to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.  Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web time at www.crimestopers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year