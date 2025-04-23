New Glasgow Regional Police seeking the Driver of a Truck involved in a Recent Collision at a Parking Lot on Atlantic Drive

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a collision in a parking lot on Atlantic Drive in the town.

Police say they received a call that a truck collided with a guard rail. Police say the truck then travelled down the parking lot embankment and fled the scene, causing property damage.

The incident occurred around 11:40 pm on Wednesday, April 10th.

Police are also seeking the public’s help in finding a car of interest that was in the area at the time of the crash.