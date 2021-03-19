New Glasgow Regional Police seeks Public’s Help in Identifying a Person of Interest

interest who was in the Macdonald and MacGregor Street area Monday night. The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person ofinterest who was in the Macdonald and MacGregor Street area Monday night.

Police say around 6:45 p.m. that evening, officers were called to a complaint that a man had spoken to a nine-year-old in that area. The child went straight home and police were contacted.

Police immediately patrolled the area, but did not locate anyone matching the description.

The adult male is described as having a red moustache, and wearing a red hoodie, black jacket and blue jeans. No other information is available.