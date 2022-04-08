New Glasgow Regional Police Seize Cocaine, Methamphetamine; Three Men Charged

New Glasgow Regional Police say three people have been arrested on drug-related charges. Police say officers pulled a car over while assisting the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit in an ongoing Drug Investigation.

Police say the car was searched with the assistance of the department’s Major Crime Unit and a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

A 38-year-old man, a 25 year-old man and a 27-year-old man are all facing charges of Possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. The 27-year-old man is also charged for failing to appear in court.

Two of the three men were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date. The third individual has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court today.