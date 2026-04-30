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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

New Glasgow Regional Police seize Fentanyl and Psilocybin During Well-Being Check

Apr 30, 2026 | Local News

New Glasgow Regional Police made a drug seizure this week.

Police say shortly before 3 o’clock Monday afternoon, it’s Major Crime Unit assisted Child and Family Well-Being Services with a well-being check at a home on Dalcrombie Drive.

During the check, officers noticed drug paraphernalia, including 59.5 grams of fentanyl and five grams of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.f

New Glasgow Regional Police photo of the items seized

The fentanyl has a street value of $15,000. Children were in the home at the time of the well-being check and were safely removed from the dwelling.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year