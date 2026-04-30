New Glasgow Regional Police seize Fentanyl and Psilocybin During Well-Being Check

New Glasgow Regional Police made a drug seizure this week.

Police say shortly before 3 o’clock Monday afternoon, it’s Major Crime Unit assisted Child and Family Well-Being Services with a well-being check at a home on Dalcrombie Drive.

During the check, officers noticed drug paraphernalia, including 59.5 grams of fentanyl and five grams of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.f

The fentanyl has a street value of $15,000. Children were in the home at the time of the well-being check and were safely removed from the dwelling.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.