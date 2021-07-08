New Glasgow Regional Police suspect arson in a Fire at a Vacant Home on MacKay Street

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers are investigating an act of arson at a vacant residence

on MacKay Street. Someone reported the fire early Wednesday morning at 7:30am. The vacant residence sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

MacKay Street from MacLean Street to Lorne Street and over to Archimedes Street was closed to traffic for over five hours. New Glasgow Regional Police, New Glasgow, Trenton, and Stellarton Fire Departments, Emergency Health Services and Nova Scotia Power were on the scene

A preliminary investigation determined the fire was set intentionally.

The New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those involved or any information that may assist in the investigation. Police are also asking the public to check residential camera footage, dash cams, and other video devices that may assist investigators in solving this crime.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.