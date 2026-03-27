New Glasgow Regional Police to host a Safe Seniors Police Academy

The New Glasgow Regional Police is hosting the Safe Seniors Police Academy on Tuesday March 31
Police describe the Safe Seniors Police Academy as a classroom program designed to give participants an understanding of the police and its operations. The program also focuses on crime trends and resources on how to protect yourself. The morning will consist of presentations from several officers and community members.
The next Seniors Police Academy will run from 9:30 am until 1 p.m., with a free lunch at noon, at the Pictou County Wellness Centre’s second floor.