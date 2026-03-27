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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

New Glasgow Regional Police to host a Safe Seniors Police Academy

Mar 27, 2026 | Local News

The New Glasgow Regional Police is hosting the Safe Seniors Police Academy on Tuesday March 31

Police describe the Safe Seniors Police Academy as a classroom program designed to give participants an understanding of the police and its operations. The program also focuses on crime trends and resources on how to protect yourself. The morning will consist of presentations from several officers and community members.

The next Seniors Police Academy will run from 9:30 am until 1 p.m., with a free lunch at noon, at the Pictou County Wellness Centre’s second floor.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year