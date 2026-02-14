New Glasgow Regional Police warn Highly Toxic Fentanyl Supply may be Circulating in the Area

New Glasgow Regional Police are advising the public that police believe a highly toxic fentanyl supply may currently be circulating in the area. Police issued the advisory based on a combination of confirmed information and emerging intelligence, along with frontline observations. While the situation continues to be assessed, NGRP believe it is important to provide early public awareness to help prevent serious harm and save lives.

This notice is being shared from a public-safety and harm-reduction perspective. Our priority is the preservation of life and supporting individuals, families, and service providers with information that may help them recognize risk and respond quickly.

Residents are asked to call 911 immediately if you suspect an overdose or toxic ingestion and to stay with the person until help arrives.

New Glasgow Regional Police are working in collaboration with health and community partners to monitor the situation and share further information as appropriate. They encourage anyone who uses substances, their families, and service providers to remain aware and take precautions.