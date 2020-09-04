New Glasgow Regional Police Warn of Counterfeit $20 bills in the Area

says the bogus bills appear to be realistic and authentic, especially when folded and quickly passed to the person at checkout. Pictures of the counterfeit money are posted on the 989XFM Facebook page.
New Glasgow Regional Police are warning counterfeit $20 bills are circulating in the area.
Police say on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:45 , a man entered the Needs Convenience Store at 300 East River Road and purchased several items with a counterfeit $20 bill. The man fled the store before the clerk realized it was fake.
Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald
Police say you are not required to accept a bill if you suspect it is counterfeit. If you end up with a fake bill, call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.