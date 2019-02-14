New Glasgow Regional Police Warning of Possible Scams in On-Line Dating Sites

New Glasgow Regional Police are warning people to be wary of scams involving on-line dating ahead of Valentine’s Day. Police are urging romantics to date on-line with caution and think about sending flowers instead of money.

In a release, police state scammers can earn trust on a long term or short term basis by forming fake profiles and identities on dating websites. Once the scammer builds a trust, they sometimes ask for money or services.

Constable Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police said “ that very few of these scams are reported for various reasons and that people have lost thousands of dollars to scammers in the past year.”