New Glasgow Regional Police Welcomes Federal Legislation that toughens Bail and Sentencing Provisions

Local police are applauding the federal government for introducing the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act.

The bill is aimed at bringing reverse onus to offences like vehicle thefts, extortion, organized retail theft and break and enters. Under the changes, an accused person would have to explain why they should be granted bail, instead of the Crown Prosecutor needing to provide justification for pre-trial detention. The bill, part of a suite of tougher bail and sentencing provisions was introduced in the House of Commons by Justice Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Thursday.

In a release, the New Glasgow Regional Police say they are encouraged by several measures in the bill. They include requiring courts and police to more closely scrutinize release decisions in cases involving violent or repeat offenders, and recognizing crimes against first responders as aggravating factors in sentencing. Police also welcome the reinforcement of the importance of credible, reliable bail plans to reduce re-offending and strengthening victim protection.

New Glasgow Regional Police say while they welcome these stronger legislative tools, it’s also equally important for government investment in long-term prevention, including housing, mental health supports, addiction recovery programs and youth engagement initiatives.