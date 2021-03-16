New Glasgow Renames a Volunteer Award

One of the town of New Glasgow’s Volunteer Awards is being named in honor of a former

resident. At last night’s meeting of council, it was moved to re-name the Award of Merit Recognizing Contributions Towards the Creation of an Inclusive Community as the Michael TheiyAward. Theiy was an immigrant from Sudan who lived in New Glasgow, and passed away in November 2019. Mayor Nancy Dicks says Theiy’s story is a reminder of the importance of inclusivity.

This is one of six volunteer awards the town confers annually. Nominations for this year’s awards closed on March first.