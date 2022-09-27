New Glasgow Significantly Impacted by Fiona

In a release issued Monday, New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks stated Hurricane Fiona

significantly impacted Pictou County and the Town of New Glasgow, noting they are fortunate to have had no reported tragedies in the community.

Dicks noted power will take considerable time to restore, as New Glasgow experienced widespread impacts of power outages due to a significant amount of tree destruction.

Council is asking for the public’s cooperation as the Public Works Department works diligently in collaboration with Nova Scotia Power to clear streets and restore power.

Dicks thanked local emergency response teams, community partners, and the various departments within the Town of New Glasgow who – prior to and during the storm – worked together for the good of our community.

New Glasgow’s council, , CAO, and town staff thanked residents for following proper safety and preparedness measures leading up to, during, and after the hurricane