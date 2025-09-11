New Glasgow to Host an International Town Criers Competition

The New Glasgow 150 International Town Criers Competition will welcome town criers from across the country, the US and the UK from September 18 – 21 as part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the four day event came together thanks in part to Jim Stewart, New Glasgow’s town crier for the last 30 years.

A film crew from New York City who are working on a film about the contemporary town crier will also be in the area, which the mayor said is exciting. Because it’s the first event of its kind locally, Dicks said they are expecting a good turnout.

The competition schedule includes the Home Cry on Friday, September 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Carmichael Park; the Open Cry on Saturday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Glasgow Farmers Market, and the New Glasgow 150 Theme Cry on Saturday, September 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Carmichael Park.

Dicks said there will also be a bus tour of Pictou County.