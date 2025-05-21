New Glasgow Town Council Adopts Budgets for the Year

The town of New Glasgow passed its budgets for the current fiscal year.

Tax rates are steady at $1.84 per $100 assessment for Residential and Resource Property, and $4.45 per $100 assessment for commercial. The pollution control rate stays at $1.40 per cubic metre of water used, while the annual solid waste uniform charge has risen $15 to $183 per household.

New Glasgow’s General Operating Budget is $25.78 million, the Water Utility Operations Budget is $5.21 million, the General Budget for Capital Projects is $15.92 million, and the Water Utility Capital Budget is $1.655 million. Details of the budgets will soon be available on the town website.