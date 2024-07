New Glasgow council has passed first reading of an amendment to the town’s Land-Use Bylaw.

The amendment would change the zoning of two properties – one on Eighth Street and the other on Parkview & Chestnut Streets – From R1 (single unit residential) to R2 (two unit residential). This is to align the properties’ zoning with its neighbours. A public hearing will be scheduled before next month’s regular meeting of council for anyone who wishes to comment on the amendment.