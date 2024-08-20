New Glasgow Town Council and the Operators of a Local Homeless Shelter Touch on Several Issues during Presentation

There was much talk between New Glasgow councillors and the operators of the local homeless shelter at last night’s regular monthly meeting.

Viola’s Place Executive Director Lisa Deyoung and Board Chair Dwayne Wright made a presentation to council giving an overview of the various duties and programs Viola’s Place has in place to aid people who use their shelter.

The biggest concern raised by councillors was the numerous complaints they’ve received from those living near the shelter witnessing illegal drug use, and used needles often found in people’s yards.

Wright & Deyoung responded that they do have security cameras in place, and have rules about use within the shelter itself, but with limited manpower and small budgets, it is difficult to police the grounds at all hours.

They also told council that the lack of affordable housing in the County is making it harder to transition those using the shelter into spaces of their own. Both sides agreed that continuing clear lines of communication is necessary