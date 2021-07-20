New Glasgow Town Council approves New Contract with Police

The town of New Glasgow has approved a new five year contract negotiated with its police force. Under the deal, members of APA Local 103 will see raises each year beginning retroactively from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024. Overall, the wage increases work out to 13.5 percent over the life of the contract. Town CAO Lisa MacDonald notes this is similar to police contracts negotiated in Amherst, Bridgewater and Truro.
Officials with Northern Pulp and its parent company, Paper Excellence faced a number of questions from Pictou Town Council about its $350 million proposal to revive and upgrade the idled mill in Abercrombie. http://bit.ly/3wRPbDy
With paid parking coming to St. FX University this fall, the Town of Antigonish is looking to increase fines for parking violations. http://bit.ly/3hRrV4v
Antigonish Town Council passes first reading of Parking Mete...10:48 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Council passed first reading of a parking meter bylaw that would instill a fine of $20 for parking violations. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the reason for the increase in the parking fine is council wanted to bring themselves in-line with other municipalities in the province. Boucher said they want to get the […]
Nova Scotia Summer Fest Announces Kitchen Party Tour for Aug...10:36 am | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia Summer Fest is going on the road. The Antigonish music festival has announced an alternative to the traditional large-scale event with a Kitchen Party Tour in August. The series of concerts will involve a cast and crew of thirteen. The event will be recorded and filmed for a fall release. Eight musicians will […]
Sports Roundup – July 185:44 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS Cole Butcher of Hantsport raced his way to the checkered flag in the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Season Opener last night at Scotia Speedworld. Craig Slaunwhite battled hard for second in the waning laps of the race with Cole’s younger brother Jarrett Butcher. Slaunwhite ended up second with the younger Butcher […]