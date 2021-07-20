New Glasgow Town Council approves New Contract with Police

The town of New Glasgow has approved a new five year contract negotiated with its police force. Under the deal, members of APA Local 103 will see raises each year beginning retroactively from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024. Overall, the wage increases work out to 13.5 percent over the life of the contract. Town CAO Lisa MacDonald notes this is similar to police contracts negotiated in Amherst, Bridgewater and Truro.