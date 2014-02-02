New Glasgow Town Council Discusses Community’s Response to the Early February Snowstorm

There was much discussion among New Glasgow councilors as they prepared to accept a report written on the town’s response to the early February snowstorm.

While all of council praised the efforts of town workers, several did note that communication of the policies around snow removal, following the record snowfall, could be improved.

Councillor Fred El-Haddad wondered whether the Regional Emergency Management – or REMO – could have done more in the aftermath of the storm, but CAO Lisa MacDonald said that she and the other CAOs were in regular contact with Pictou County REMO before, during and after the storm. MacDonald noted that REMO’s primary job is coordinating resources, and that because the storm affected all the municipalities, all available resources to deal with the snow were already in use.