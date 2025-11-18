New Glasgow Town Council Frustrated with the Board of Viola’s Place

New Glasgow town council is losing patience with the Board of Viola’s Place, the shelter that was the subject of a community safety forum last month.

During discussion on the next steps to take following the release of the What We Heard Report, several councillors expressed frustration with a lack of contact with the Board since the forum, and some were skeptical of the numbers released by Viola’s Place in their What We Want You to Know report.

Councillor Joe MacDonald told council he will put forward a motion at December’s meeting to strip Viola’s Place of its municipal tax-exempt status. He says while it’s not a lot of money, it’s symbolic of council’s displeasure with current operations and progress.There are meetings planned in the weeks ahead with the other levels of government and with other towns like Truro that are also dealing with homelessness. A follow-up meeting with the community is planned for early 2026.