New Glasgow Town Council Gallery filled as Residents Oppose the Location of a Planned new Long Term Care Home

At the regular monthly meeting of New Glasgow town council, the gallery was filled to capacity and beyond with people vehemently opposed to the location of a planned new Long Term Care facility to replace Glen Haven Manor.

A presentation was made by members of the Ward One Community Centre and Ward One residents who do not want to see an LTC built on Brother Street. Concerns were raised that a recent presentation made by town officials to the Ward One Community Centre Board made it seem like the decision to build was going to go ahead without consulting area residents.

Others felt that the location would be too close to the Community Centre, and would mean less space for the Centre and make it less safe for children to use it.

Mayor Nancy Dicks spent more than an hour answering sometimes pointed questions from those gathered about the process of how and why the site was chosen.

Council voted to hold a special meeting to vote on a reconsideration of the proposed site, which is scheduled for 6pm on January 29th