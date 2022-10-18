New Glasgow Town Council gets Update on Clean-Up Efforts Following Fiona

New Glasgow town council got a progress report on cleanup efforts in the town following Hurricane Fiona. More than two weeks since the storm swept through, there is still much brush and debris to pick up.

Town engineer Earl MacKenzie says Public Works’ first priority was to clear major traffic arteries and pathways to schools, but progress has been slow because of the sheer amount of debris. He says that all other projects are on hold as Public Works focuses on the cleanup. MacKenzie also told council that staff are not allowed onto private property, and thus can only pickup branches and debris left curbside. Crews continue to patrol, but are working on a per-neighborhood basis to avoid making multiple trips to a street wherever possible.

Deputy Mayor Jocelyn Dorrington noted that residents should hold onto their bagged leaves and not place them curbside, as the fall leaf collection doesn’t officially begin until November 7th.