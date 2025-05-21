New Glasgow Town Council gives First Reading to a Proposed Development Agreement for a Pair of Four Unit Townhouses

New Glasgow Town Council passed first reading of a proposed development agreement. Beloved Homes & Rentals wants to build a pair of 4-unit townhouses on the lot at 211 North Avenue.

Town staff have expressed concern on two issues with the development – storm & surface water run-off, and easement for power servicing, which are to be addressed before second reading. There will also be a public hearing on the development before a planned second reading at the next monthly meeting of council on June 16th.