New Glasgow Town Council Gives First Reading to Re-Zoning Land for a Proposed new Home for Glen Haven Manor

The proposed new location for the Glen Haven Manor is one step closer to reality.

At last night’s meeting of New Glasgow Town Council, the rezoning of about 12.5 acres of land being purchased by Glen Haven Manor Corporation from R1 single-use residential to Industrial passed first reading.

The land is located near the end of Chestnut Street & Parkview Drive, just off Abercrombie Road. The plan is to build a 144-bed facility, along with parking for staff and visitors.

A public hearing on the re-zoning will take place at the June 17th meeting of council, before the second reading. A proposal several months ago to build on land near the Ward One Community Centre was voted down by council in the face of widespread community opposition.