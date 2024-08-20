New Glasgow Town Council Gives Second Reading to Zoning Changes

New Glasgow passed second reading of a zoning change which altered two areas zoned Residential 1 to Residential 2: one on Eighth Street and the other at Chestnut & Parkview. This was to align the zoning with neighboring areas already zoned Residential 2, which allows for the building of up to two housing units on a lot without requiring town approval.

At a public hearing before second reading, some neighbouring residents asked if there is a development plan in place for these zones – they were informed that there is no development plans before the town, but if a landowner was to submit one that required multiple units, then there would be an approval process that includes informing neighbours within a certain distance.