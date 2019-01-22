New Glasgow Town Council turns down Market to Main Proposal

An event that closed a portion of downtown New Glasgow three years ago won’t be repeated, at least for now. Last night, town council narrowly voted down a request by the New Glasgow Farmer’s Market to use a portion of Provost Street later this year for a Market to Main event, which would see them host another outdoor sit-down meal using foods sourced from their vendors. Council had asked for feedback from downtown merchants, which was overwhelmingly negative to the idea. Mayor Nancy Dicks says that council will need to address the merchant’s concerns, noting that there is some false information floating around about how the Farmer’s Market operates.

The Market is currently raising money to turn the seasonal dome on the site into a permanent structure.