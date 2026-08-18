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New Glasgow Town Council To Ask the Province to Close the Northstar Homeless Shelter and Find a More Suitable Location

Aug 18, 2026 | Local News

New Glasgow town council’s patience concerning the homeless shelter on Marsh Street is at an end, and they want the province to step in.

At last night’s monthly meeting, council approved a motion to ask the provincial government to close the Northstar Shelter and find a more suitable location that can address public safety issues, but also use a more health-focused approach to better deal with the underlying issues of homelessness in Pictou County. Mayor Nancy Dicks says the blame should not fall entirely on the shelter itself and its workers, but the town’s concerns can only be addressed by the province and the provincial healthcare system 

 

Mayor Dicks says a plan needs to be put together as soon as possible.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.