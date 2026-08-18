New Glasgow Town Council To Ask the Province to Close the Northstar Homeless Shelter and Find a More Suitable Location

New Glasgow town council’s patience concerning the homeless shelter on Marsh Street is at an end, and they want the province to step in.

At last night’s monthly meeting, council approved a motion to ask the provincial government to close the Northstar Shelter and find a more suitable location that can address public safety issues, but also use a more health-focused approach to better deal with the underlying issues of homelessness in Pictou County. Mayor Nancy Dicks says the blame should not fall entirely on the shelter itself and its workers, but the town’s concerns can only be addressed by the province and the provincial healthcare system

Mayor Dicks says a plan needs to be put together as soon as possible.